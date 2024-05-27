Ghana midfielder Abu Francis set for European stage with Cercle Brugge's Europa League qualification

Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis is poised to make his mark on European football next season, following Cercle Brugge's successful clinching of a spot in the qualifying stage of the Europa League.

Francis, who recently signed a contract extension with the Belgian club, played a pivotal role in his team's performance on Sunday afternoon. He showcased his talent in a goalless draw against Club Brugge, helping secure the crucial point that ensured Cercle Brugge's place in Europe.

Playing 75 minutes of the intense match, Francis contributed significantly to his team's solid performance on the road. This result propelled Cercle Brugge to a commendable fourth-place finish in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, thereby securing their ticket to the Europa League qualifiers.

The 23-year-old midfielder featured prominently throughout the campaign, appearing in 18 league games and starting 11 of them. His stellar contributions did not go unnoticed, earning him a well-deserved call-up to the Black Stars during the March international break.

During his time with the national team, Francis showcased his talent and versatility in matches against Nigeria and Uganda, further solidifying his status as one of Ghana's rising football stars. His impressive performances have garnered recognition, leading to his contract extension with Cercle Brugge.

With the upcoming Europa League qualifiers, Francis is set to continue his development and make a significant impact on the European stage, bringing pride to his club and country.