Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah joins Iraqi side Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya

Former Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has signed for Iraqi top-flight side Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya.

The Ghana midfielder joins the Air Force Club as a free agent.

Acquah has arrived in the country to sign the deal and is expected to join his new teammates for the remainder of the season.

The defensive midfielder has signed a performance based contract with an option to extend for another season.

The 31-year-old last played for Saudi side Al Batin in the 2021/22 season where he made eight appearances.

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has signed for Iraqi top-flight side Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/kdmWFEosQO — Herbert Boakye Yiadom 🇬🇭 (@BoakyeHerbert) January 31, 2023

He has had stints with Yeni Malatyaspor, Empoli, Torino, Sampdoria, Parma and Palermo.

Afriyie Acquah with now join Former Berekum Chelsea player Wilson Akakpo.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom