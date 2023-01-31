GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah joins Iraqi side Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya

Published on: 31 January 2023
Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah joins Iraqi side Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya
Foto LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari

Former Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has signed for Iraqi top-flight side Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya.

The Ghana midfielder joins the Air Force Club as a free agent.

Acquah has arrived in the country to sign the deal and is expected to join his new teammates for the remainder of the season.

The defensive midfielder has signed a performance based contract with an option to extend for another season.

The 31-year-old last played for Saudi side Al Batin in the 2021/22 season where he made eight appearances.

 

He has had stints with Yeni Malatyaspor, Empoli, Torino, Sampdoria, Parma and Palermo.

Afriyie Acquah with now join Former Berekum Chelsea player Wilson Akakpo.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom

 

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more