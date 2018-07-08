Ghana midfielder Agyeman Badu reports for preseason training at Udinese

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu reported for Udinese's first preseason training in Italy.

The Ghanaian, who spent the entire last season at Bursaspor, was part of the 28 players that were present on the first day of training.

The Udine Club are preparing ahead of the new serie A season after fighting to stay in the League.

Badu is expected to be a key part of the team next season. The versatile midfielder, however has to work hard to retain a place in the first team.

Below are the players who reported for preseason

Goalkeepers

Gasparini, Musso, Scuffet

Defenders

Alì Adnan, Angella, Samir, Heurtaux, Danilo, Nuytinck, Pezzella, Ter Avest, Wague, Widmer

Midfielders

Badu, Balic, Barak, Coulibaly, De Paul, Fofana, Ingelsson, Micin, Pontisso

Forwards

Ewandro, Lasagna, Malle, Perica, Evangelista, Vizeu