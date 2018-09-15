Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan confident as Sassuolo travels to Turin to face Juventus

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan is very optimistic of Sassuolo's chances ahead of their serie A clash with champions Juventus on Sunday.

The midfielder, who has been one of Sassuolo's top players in the current campaign believes the game will be a tough test for his side but adds they can pull a surprise against the Old Ladies.

Sassuolo have started the season on a good note, picking seven out of nine points in their first three games.

"Juve is a very uncomfortable team for everyone, we are in a positive moment and we are going to Turin to try to give continuity of performance and results," he said at a pre-match conference.

"We go there with humility, compact, we know what our qualities are, we must try to do what the coach asks us," he added.

Meanwhile, the 25 year old adds the team is not weary of the threat pose by five times Ballon D'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, but insists Juventus have always been tough customers.

"Juve was already very strong even without CR7, anyone who plays can annoy, I do not think we can talk about turnover for a team like that. Clash at the top with Juventus? The ranking is beautiful, certainly we like being there. We are only at the beginning, but seeing ourselves there is beautiful, it must give us the awareness that we can do a lot, we must continue like this and we will see where we will arrive."

"De Zerbi does not ask us to be compact and start again, we are a team that tries to play the game. We will go to Turin with this attitude."