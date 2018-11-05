Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan excited to make injury return in Sassuolo win

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has expressed excitement after returning from injury to help Sassuolo defeat Chievo Verona in the serie A on Sunday.
The former Ghana U-20 star featured in his first game since picking an injury against Empoli and was pivotal in the Novredi's 2-0 win over Chievo.
After the game the 25 year old posted on his official twitter handle: “Feels good to be back in action but mostly for the win we have been looking up to Sassuolo."
The midfielder's return was a huge boost for the Novredi who were back to winning ways after a difficult spell without the Ghanaian.
Duncan lasted 63 minutes and was replaced Giangcomo Magnani with Sassuolo a goal up.
Fredrico De Francesco scored the opener on 42 minutes with a brilliant strike.
Emmanuel Giancherrini scored a bizarre last minute own goal to provide the travelling Sassuolo side with all three points.
Alfred Duncan's compatriot Kevin Prince Boateng also played 70 minutes of the game.