Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan excited with consistent display for US Sassuolo

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan is delighted with the level of performance he has exhibited so far in the ongoing Italian Serie A for US Sassuolo.

The 25-year-old has started the season in excellent for the Neroverdi after deciding to stay at the club despite being linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

The former Sampdoria midfielder has played every minutes of their five matches to help the Neroverdi climb to 3rd on the league standings.

Duncan's performance has won raves of praises from the Italian media but has attributed it to regular playing minutes.

"Normally, in the past, I play two good games and then my level drops the next," he told KweseESPN.

"This time, the level has been consistent, and everyday I feel better about myself. I get more minutes on the pitch, which works magic for any player."

He has not featured for Ghana in a year but reports indicate that coach Kwesi Appiah will hand him a call-up for the upcoming AFCON 2019 qualifier against Sierra Leone.