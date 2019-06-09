Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan marries girlfriend in private ceremony

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has tied the knot with long-time girlfriend in a private ceremony in Accra on Saturday.

The colourful ceremony was held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Haatso in Accra.

The wedding ceremony was attended by families and close friends.

Frosinone Calcio midfielder Rahman Chibsah, Isaac Cofie of Sporting Gijon, Qatari international Mohammed Kasola were there to support the US Sassuolo star.

Duncan was left out of Ghana’s 29-man provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt due to an impending surgery.

He enjoyed another stellar season with the Neroverdi in the season gone by, registering 4 assists and tallying 5 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.