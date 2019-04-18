Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan proud of Sassuolo after clocking century of Serie A matches

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncanis proud of Sassuolo after clocking 100 appearances for the Serie A side.

The 26-year-old has been Neroverdi since the 2014/2015 and has gone on to become a firm staple at the club.

Duncan reached that milestone two weeks ago in the 2-2 draw at Lazio where he played 83 minutes before his substitution in the 83rd minute.

Before Sunday's derby clash against Parma, he was presented with a plaque and with the Duncan 100 jersey.

" Proud to be part of the Sassuolo Calcio family and enter the history of the club ... Thanks to my companions who have accompanied me on this journey and who have made everything even better ... I hope to continue and rewrite other pieces like this! #forzasasol. “ he said

Duncan started his career at Inter Milan where he came through the academy and won the defunct NexGen tournament.

He has played on loan at Livorno and Sampdoria.