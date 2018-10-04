GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan remains a doubt for Sassuolo-Napoli clash

Published on: 04 October 2018
Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan remains a doubt for Sassuolo-Napoli clash

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan remains a doubt for Sassuolo as they face Napoli in the serie A on Sunday. 

The 25 year old has been out of the team since their victory over Empoli and has missed games against SPAL and AC Milan.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi has already felt the impact of the loss of the midfielder to injury after that heavy defeat to AC Milan.

Sassuolo held two training session on Thursday, in the morning and in the afternoon without the swashbuckling midfielder.

Meanwhile, De Zerbi will be hoping the former Inter Milan midfielder will be fit in time for the clash on Sunday.

Duncan has been omitted from the Ghana squad for the double header AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations