Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan reunites with ex-Sampdoria teammate Bergessio in Dubai 

Published on: 29 December 2022
Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan reunited with his former teammate Gonzalo Bergessio in Dubai 

Duncan is currently in Dubai on holidays amid the Italian Serie A break.

The 29-year-old met his former Sampdoria teammate Bergessio at a gym and shared  a photo in his official Instagram page.

" Almost 10 years later... A companion and a special person". 

Duncan played alongside Bergessio at Sampdoria in the 2014/15 season before moving to Sassuolo the next season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

