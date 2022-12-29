Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan reunites with ex-Sampdoria teammate Bergessio in Dubai 

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan reunited with his former teammate Gonzalo Bergessio in Dubai
Duncan is currently in Dubai on holidays amid the Italian Serie A break.
The 29-year-old met his former Sampdoria teammate Bergessio at a gym and shared a photo in his official Instagram page.
" Almost 10 years later... A companion and a special person".
Duncan played alongside Bergessio at Sampdoria in the 2014/15 season before moving to Sassuolo the next season.