Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan reveals reasons for opting to stay at Sassuolo

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has disclosed that he chose to stay at Sassuolo because of the club's ambitions.

The 26-year was linked with moves away from the club after AC Milan and AS Roma expressed interest in the midfielder.

However, Duncan chose to stay with the Nerovredi's insisting he wants to be part of an "ambitious" family.

"Compared to last year we are far ahead, we are learning new things and we who have already been with De Zerbi for a year are an advantage compared to those who arrived," he told Calcicamerto.com.

The Neroveredi's have signed Pedro Obiang, Fancesco Caputo and Hamed Traore in the transfer window and Duncan believes the new arrivals will make the team even stronger.

"But Caputo and Traorè are still very well placed. Francesco Caputo as an opponent, I say he is an annoying attacker, and I'm glad to have him here.

"We are finding ourselves very well. I would like to improve in the goal zone and I can do it with him. I feel good here, I found a convinced and ambitious family.

"It would be the fifth season here for me, and that's it. I am playing the football that I have always dreamed of since I was a child.

"De Zerbi guarantees me this, my teammates make me have fun. I'm in the right team for me.We propose a good football, and we also want to achieve results in addition to the beauty we show on the pitch ".