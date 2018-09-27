Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan cameos as HJK beat Ilves to stretch lead in Finland

Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan came off the bench to help HJK Helsinki beat Ilves to extend their lead at the top of the Finish league.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, who returned from injury over the weekend came on in the 66th minute to replace Eetu Vertainen as HJK secured a 2-1 away win.

The 32 year old was introduced into the game to neutralize the midfield after Ilves, who were trailing 2-1 had taken control of the middle of the pitch.

Ville Jalasto got the opener got the opener for the away side in the 14th minute but Ilves leveled 13 minutes later through Eero Tamminen.

However, ten minutes later, Nigerian Faith Friday Obilor scored to put HJK ahead.

The win solidifies HJK's grip of the title with a commanding 15 point gap.