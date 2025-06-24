GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana midfielder Baba Hamadu Musa joins Albanian side FK Skënderbeu on free transfer

Published on: 24 June 2025
Ghana midfielder Baba Hamadu Musa joins Albanian side FK Skënderbeu on free transfer

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Hamadu Musa has completed a move to Albanian top-flight side FK Skenderbeu.

The 23-year-old joins the club on a free transfer after parting ways with Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex 1996 at the end of the 2024/25 season.

His impressive performances in midfield for Samartex caught the attention of scouts, and he has now become the latest Ghanaian player to secure a move to Europe in pursuit of growth and higher competition.

He was a key member of Samartex squad that won the league two season's ago.

This will be Musa’s first stint in European football, and he is expected to make an immediate impact in the Kategoria Superiore. FK SkÃ«nderbeu are currently rebuilding and sees Musa as a key addition to their midfield options for the upcoming season.

The player is already in Albania and is expected to link up with his new teammates ahead of pre-season preparations.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more