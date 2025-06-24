Ghana midfielder Baba Hamadu Musa joins Albanian side FK Skënderbeu on free transfer

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Hamadu Musa has completed a move to Albanian top-flight side FK Skenderbeu.

The 23-year-old joins the club on a free transfer after parting ways with Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex 1996 at the end of the 2024/25 season.

His impressive performances in midfield for Samartex caught the attention of scouts, and he has now become the latest Ghanaian player to secure a move to Europe in pursuit of growth and higher competition.

He was a key member of Samartex squad that won the league two season's ago.

This will be Musa’s first stint in European football, and he is expected to make an immediate impact in the Kategoria Superiore. FK SkÃ«nderbeu are currently rebuilding and sees Musa as a key addition to their midfield options for the upcoming season.

The player is already in Albania and is expected to link up with his new teammates ahead of pre-season preparations.