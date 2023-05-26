Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu Baba produces masterful performance as Real Mallorca pip Valencia

Black Stars midfielder Iddrisu Baba produced a strong performance as Real Mallorca defeated Valencia in La Liga on Thursday night.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration as Vedat Muriqi scored the only goal to hand the host all three points.

Baba, one of the top performers on the night, made 50 touches, completed 34 out of 37 passes 34/37 and won 7 duels. Baba also made seven ball recoveries, three clearances and three out of four long passes.

The victory sends Mallorca seventh on the Spanish La Liga table and have a chance of qualifying for Europe with two games remaining.

Real Mallorca are just three points off seventh place Osasuna, who occupy the UEFA Europa Conference League slot.

Baba, who missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an injury has made 27 La Liga appearances this season.