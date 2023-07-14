Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu close to Almeria move

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu is close to joining La Liga side Almeria from rivals Real Mallorca.

Almeria are in talks with Mollorca and the representatives of the player over a summer move which could cost around 6 million Euros.

Iddrisu is expected to join Almeria after struggles for consistent game time at Mallorca last season, despite playing a role as they finished 9th on the table.

Meanwhile, Almeria want to strengthen their team for the upcoming campaign after avoiding the drop by just a point.

The Ghana international is top of their list of targets and could join them before the transfer window closes.

Grana are also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in La Liga.

Iddrisu joined Malloca in 2014 from Leganes and has a year left on his current contract with the club.