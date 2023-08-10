GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 August 2023
Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu flies out to Andalusia to seal three-year Almeria deal
Baba Iddrisu leaving the Mallorca airport on Wednesday.

Spanish La Liga side Almeria are expected to announce the signing of Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu this month.

The 26-year-old flew out of Mallorca on Wednesday morning to complete his move with the Andalusians.

He should pen a three-year contract which will cost Almeria close to 6 million Euros.

Iddrisu is expected to join Almeria after struggles for consistent game time at Mallorca last season.

He made 29 appearances as they finished 9th on the table.

The combative midfielder joined Mallorca in 2016 from Leganes and has a year left on his current contract with the club.

 

 

