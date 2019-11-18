Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu makes injury return to face Sao Tome 

Ghana have been handed an injury boost ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome on Monday.

The Mallorca midfielder made his debut for the Black Stars against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday 14 November, 2019.

Iddrisu was outstanding but unfortunate suffered an injury and was substitute in the game.

He was replaced by Joseph Attamah Lawreh.

Iddrisu regains fitness and is back in the starting line up of the Black Stars ahead of Monday's game against Sao Tome.

He has been paired with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in the midfield.

The Black Stars will be hoping to make it two wins out of two games in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.