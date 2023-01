Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu missed training for Mallorca on Tuesday due to flu symptoms.

The 26-year-old did not take part in training at the Ciutat Esportiva Antonio Asensio de Son Bibiloni as the team prepares to face Pontevedra in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Iddrisu is set to be ruled out of the game for Mallorca on Wednesday.

All other members of the first team trained and will be available for selection for the game.