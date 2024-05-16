Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah inspires Al Tai to victory with brace against Al Fateh

Bernard Mensah continued his rich run of form in the Saudi Pro League after scoring a brace for Al Tai in the comeback victory over Al Fateh to boost their survival chances.

The former Ghana international has been Al Tai's livewire since joining the club from Kayserispor last summer, netting his 13th and 14th goals of the campaign.

In a blistering start to the game on Thursday evening at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium, the visitors opened the scoring after just four minutes through Cape Verdean forward Djaniny.

However, the hosts levelled eight minutes later through defender Robert Bauer.

Mensah gave Al Tai the lead for the first time in the game in the 83rd minute after heading home from an Andrei Cordea corner kick.

The ex-Atletico Madrid star crowned victory with an incredible solo after beating four defenders before firing past the Al Fateh goalkeeper.

Mensah has been one of the best African players in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 14 goals and delivering an assist in 28 matches.