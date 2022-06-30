Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah resumes training 

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has resumed training after a long injury layoff.

The 27-year-old has been ruled out of action since last year October after tearing his ligament in training.

He has battled a series of injuries this season but suffered a big blow when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in October.

Mensah had surgery in Spain before returning to Turkey to continue rehabilitation.

In February he started individual training but was not ready to join the team.

Mensah sat on the sidelines for six months and has finally resumed training ahead of next season

Back to work ⚡️⚡️⚡️💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/oNHzCfXFxG — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) June 30, 2022

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder made six appearances in the Turkish SuperLig scoring two goals.

He is expected to be part of Kayserispor's team for the upcoming season.