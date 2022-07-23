Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana midfielder Bryadon Manu scores as SV Darmstadt beat Sandhausen 2-1

Published on: 23 July 2022
Ghana midfielder Bryadon Manu scores as SV Darmstadt beat Sandhausen 2-1

Ghana midfielder Braydon Manu was on target for SV Darmstadt 98 against SV Sandhausen which ended 2-1.

The 25-year-old scored the opening goal of the game  to help Darmstadt 98 secure a first home win on Friday evening in the Bundesliga II.

It took Manu just nine minutes into the game to break the deadlock of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up early in the game with a beautiful strike.

After the away team equalized, Manu provided Marvin Mehlem a sweet assist in the second half after 10 minutes to score the winner for the Bundesliga hopefuls, Darmstadt.

Braydon Manu has scored  one goal and one assist in two matches in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.

 

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more