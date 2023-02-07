Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu responding to treatment 

Hatayspor manager Mustafa Ozat has confirmed Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu is responding treatment after being pulled out of the ruble on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle forward went missing after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday morning, with over 2300 people reported dead.

Atsu and the Sporting Director of Hatayaspor, Taner Savut, were the remaining members of the team that were missing since the disaster.

However, on Tuesday morning it was confirmed Atsu has been rescued while the search for Savut continues.

“Christian Atsu was removed with injuries. Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble,” said vice president of Hatayaspor, Mustapha Ozat.

"Christian Atsu is currently in the hospital, his treatment continues. His foot is injured, but I do not know detailed information at the moment. We are very happy that he is alive. We are also praying for our teacher Taner Savut. I hope we get good news.", he added.