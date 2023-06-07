Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh hangs out with Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger

Black Stars midfielder Daniel-kofi Kyereh has met Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

The SC Freiburg midfielder spent a heartwarming moment with the ex-Chelsea star following his return to Germany.

Kyereh is currently nursing an injury which has kept him out since March, but he is expected to return to action at the beginning of next season.

The 26-year-old was in fine form before picking up a cruciate ligament injury.

Despite his absence, Freiburg managed to end the season in fifth place and will be playing in Europe next season.

Meanwhile, Rudiger won the Copa Del Rey with Real Madrid in the just ended campaign, helping Los Blancos reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Kyereh missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola in March and has also been ruled out of the upcoming match against Madagascar.

He joined Freiburg last summer from Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli.