Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh makes injury return as Freiburg eliminate St Pauli

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returned to action on Wednesday after missing a week due to a muscle problem.

The Ghana international missed Freiburg's games against Nantes and Bayern Munich, but he returned to help Freiburg defeat St Pauli in the German DFB Pokal.

Freiburg beat St Pauli 2-1 at home, knocking Kyereh's former club out of the competition.

Kyereh had been a doubt but he recovered in time to be included in the matchday squad and came on in the 46th minute.

He contributed to 24 goals in all competitions for St Pauli last season, scoring 13 and assisting on 11.

Freiburg signed him to a four-year contract worth 4.5 million euros as a result, and so far, he has three goals and one assist in 12 games.

With a month until the start of the World Cup in Qatar, his return from injury is welcome news for the Black Stars.