Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh nears injury comeback, travels to Spain for rehabilitation

Ghana and SC Freiburg midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is at the final stages of his rehabilitation following an injury that kept him out for the past five months.

The 26-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament during training in February, ruling him out for the rest of the 2023/24 season.

With barely a month to start the new season, the former St Pauli midfielder travelled to Spain to continue his rehabilitation.

Kyereh is expected to make full recovery in August and will join his Freiburg teammates for the new season.

"Thank you all for your compassion and your numerous recovery wishes that have reached me in all possible ways. I ask everyone who thought of me and prayed for me to also say a prayer for those affected by the disaster in Turkey and Syria. Because if it helps and gives me strength, it will help others too!," wrote Kyereh following support from fans as he recovers from the setback.

"You don't need to worry about me, I won't let it get me down let alone stop me from pursuing my dreams and goals. I'll put a smile on y'all's face again soon," he added.

"And remember health, togetherness and being there for each other is what makes us all strong and happy together. On that note, thank you & see you soon, your Kofi."