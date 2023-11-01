Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh nears injury return after long absence

Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh could be back in action earlier than expected following his swift recovery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The midfielder after the 2022 World Cup sustained the terrible injury and has been sidelined for an extended period spanning nine months.

However, the latest update by the coach of SC Freiburg suggests that the 27-year-old might be on his way sooner than expected.

According to Streich, the 27-year-old is currently engaged in running training, a significant step forward in his recovery journey. Streich commented, "It's better now. We'll see that he no longer has any problems running."

“I can’t make a prediction,” Streich added.

The midfielder was poised to make a mark in the Bundesliga having been transferred to Freiburg in the summer of 2022 following an impressive stint with lower-tier side St Pauli but has been hindered by the unfortunate injury.

The news of Kyereh's recovery progress brings hope to the club and fans alike, as they eagerly await his return to the pitch. As the player inches closer to resuming his footballing journey, all eyes will be on SC Freiburg for updates on when this talented offensive player will make his comeback and continue making strides in the world of professional football.

His presence is also anticipated by Ghanaians in the Black Stars' recent challenges in their results as they gear up for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)