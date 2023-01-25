Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh picks Neymar Jr as his favourite player of all-time

Ghana and Freiburg midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has revealed his admiration for Brazilian forward Neymar Jr.

The 26-year-old disclosed picking inspiration from the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, claiming he spends hours watching the former Barcelona star on YouTube.

“It’s Neymar Jr,” Kyereh told Pulse after he was asked about his favoutrite player. “The first time saw him when he played for Santos at his first club in Brazil, he was 16 years and around that time and I was 12 years old.

“And it was the style and enjoyment watching him play what I loved about him. And since then I always checked on YouTube for new skill videos of him playing football. I will get my ball and meet with friends or alone to learn the dribbling skills he did in the videos."

Kyereh has since a rapid rise in his career after moving from the Bundesliga III to the first tier in three years. The former St Pauli star represented Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and at the World Cup in 2022.

Before the tournament in Qatar, Kyereh faced his idol in a friendly against Brazil in Le Havre, France.

“Back then nobody knew him like now I told my close friends about him and seeing his career now is an inspiration. At the same time following his career and building my own career step by step to achieve the same goals," said the midfielder.