Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh picks up injury in training 

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has picked up an injury and is likely to miss Freiburg's season opener against Koln.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga club last month but has to nurse an injury sustained in training.

The former St.Pauli star is reported to be suffering from a 'muscle hardening'.

Freiburg will be without the Ghana international for their preseason friendly against Bahlinger SC on Wednesday.

Kyerah made 91 Bundesliga 2 appearances, following up his 13-goal hand in a Wiesbaden shirt in 2019/20 with even greater numbers for Pauli.

The 5'9" right-footer hit nine goals and assisted 10 in 2020/21, before producing a career-best 12 goals and 10 assists this past campaign.