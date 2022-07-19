Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh picks up injury in training 

Published on: 19 July 2022
Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh picks up injury in training 

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has picked up an injury and is likely to miss Freiburg's season opener against Koln.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga club last month but has to nurse an injury sustained in training.

The former St.Pauli star is reported to be suffering from a 'muscle hardening'.

Freiburg will be without the Ghana international for their preseason friendly against Bahlinger SC on Wednesday.

Kyerah made 91 Bundesliga 2 appearances, following up his 13-goal hand in a Wiesbaden shirt in 2019/20 with even greater numbers for Pauli.

The 5'9" right-footer hit nine goals and assisted 10 in 2020/21, before producing a career-best 12 goals and 10 assists this past campaign.

Kofi Kyereh had a sparkling campaign in the Bundesliga 2 with St Pauli scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists last season.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more