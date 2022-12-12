Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh presented with Hearts of Oak jersey

Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been presented with a Hearts of Oak jersey.

The SC Freiburg star travelled to the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence to watch the Black Galaxies play the Ghanaian giants in a friendly.

The Phobians lost 2-1 to the Black Galaxies, who are preparing for the Championship of African Nations in Algeria early next year. The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and defending champions Morocco.

Kyereh, who grew up in Germany is yet to decide on which local club to support, but it looks like the 2000 African champions might have pulled a fast one him.

The midfielder was part of Ghana's squad at the World Cup in Qatar, featuring in all three games as a second half substitute.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are preparing ahead of the resumption of the Ghana Premier League. The domestic topflight returns on December 19, 2022.