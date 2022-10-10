Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reacts to Freiburg's draw at Hertha Berlin

Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has reacted to SC Freiburg's draw against Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

The free-scoring midfielder, who netted his third goal for the club in the 2-2 draw in Berlin, seems satisfied with the point as Freiburg continue their impressive start to the season.

After the game, he posted on Twitter: "Plus one."

He also credited Doan Ritsu, who provided him the assist for the opener. Kyereh scored his first Bundesliga goal last week against Mainz O5 before netting in the Europa League win against FC Nantes.

Meanwhile, 12 minutes after breaking the deadlock against Hertha Berlin, the hosts levelled through Dodi Lukebakio from the spot before Suat Sedar gave them the lead on the hour mark.

But Freiburg fought back to level through Kevin Schade.

The draw keeps Freiburg second on the Bundesliga table, just two points behind Union Berlin after match week nine in the German topflight league.