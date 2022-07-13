Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reveals biggest step in his career

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has described his move to SC Freiburg as a big career step.

The 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga outfit in the summer transfer window from St Pauli.

According to the Ghanaian attacking midfielder playing in the topflight has been a dream and to represent Freiburg in the Europa League comes as a bonus.

"It's definitely the biggest step in my career so far, the biggest task and the biggest club I've been able to play for now. The 1st league was always my goal, my wish, my dream," he told the Kicker.

"I'm glad that me and SC Freiburg are making it possible for me now. As a bonus, there's also the international participation. Of course, I thought about it for a long time: maybe a smaller step would be better the safer step? But I strive for the best.

"And after the talks, I very quickly believed myself capable of taking this step as well and establishing myself here in the best possible way. I'm at a good football age, and Freiburg was the best step."