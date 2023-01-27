Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reveals how his mother influenced his decision to become a footballer

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel -Kofi Kyereh has revealed that his mother had to persuade him to choose between football and athletics, growing up in Germany.

The Freiburg star was multi-talented and switched sports at will because of his athleticism.

However, at a point a decision had to be made, and his mother presented him with the options of being a footballer or an athlete.

“It started when I was a little kid in Braunschweig (Germany), which is a small village. I started playing football and athletics,” Kyereh told Pulse.com.gh.

“Those were my passion around that time and I just had fun playing football, it became over the years too much for my mum to bring me back and forth with both sports so she asked me to decide and I said I liked football more.”

His decision to become a footballer paid off, as his dreams of playing at the World Cup became a reality last year in Qatar.

Kyereh also played Basketball and was friends with L.A Lakers star Dennis Schroder.

“I did everything that felt fun for me at that moment for example I was playing basketball with my friends like Dennis Schröder in Braunschweig when I was young,” he continued.

“And even when we meet up for basketball after 10 minutes, I took the ball and tried to kick it with my feet into the rim.

“So everyone knew this is Kofi the footballer. No matter what I was doing I had football in my head, it was always all about football.”