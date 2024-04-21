Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh ruled out for season due to injury setback

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is set to miss the entire season due to a cruciate ligament injury sustained just before the start of the campaign in July.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich has confirmed that Kyereh's recovery has not progressed as expected, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Despite undergoing surgery and starting his rehabilitation earlier in the year, Kyereh has yet to resume training with his teammates.

His absence from first-team training indicates that he will continue progressing in his recovery until he is fully fit to return to action.

Kyereh, who joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli for â‚¬4.5 million in the summer of 2022, has been limited to only 18 competitive games.

Kyereh's absence is a significant setback for Freiburg's attacking options, as he was a key player for the team before his injury.

Streich has been relying on other players to fill the void left by Kyereh as they strive for a strong finish to the season.

The injury also prevented Kyereh from participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, and with no confirmed return date, the Black Stars will continue to be without his services.