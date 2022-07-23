Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scores in Freiburg’s pre-season friendly against Strasbourg

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh on Saturday scored a great goal for Freiburg in their pre-season friendly against Strasbourg.

Kyereh, who joined the German side this summer, netted in the 3-3 stalemate.

Kyereh scored less than 10 minutes after coming off the bench to earn a point for Freiburg.

Freiburg scored twice but conceded three goals in the second half before Kyereh equalised for the Europa League side to tie the game at the end of the season.

It was Kyereh's first unofficial outing for Freiburg since his move from St Pauli and he gave an impressive account aside from the goal.

Kyereh demonstrated his knack for picking up good positions in the box, finishing off an inch-perfect cross with a well-planted header.

The 26-year-old moved to Freiburg from St Pauli with both parties agreeing not to disclose further details of the transfer.

Kyereh was, with 12 goals and 10 assists, one of the most effective attacking midfielders in the Bundesliga 2 last season.

Freiburg finished the top-flight in sixth position with 55 points from 34 matches and they will feature in the Europa League in the coming season.

Kyereh started his career in Germany with Wehen Wiesbaden in June 2018, a club he helped to secure promotion to the 2. Bundesliga with a goal in a 3-1 victory against Ingolstadt in a relegation match in May 2019.

On the international scene, he debuted for Ghana’s Black Stars in a 1-0 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification win over Ethiopia on September 3, 2021.