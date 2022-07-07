Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh starts preseason with new club Freiburg 

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has started training with Freiburg.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga club last month.

Kyerah has made 91 Bundesliga 2 appearances, following up his 13-goal hand in a Wiesbaden shirt in 2019/20 with even greater numbers for Pauli.

The 5'9" right-footer hit nine goals and assisted 10 in 2020/21, before producing a career-best 12 goals and 10 assists this past campaign.

The Ghana international's reward is a long-term deal with Freiburg.

"Kofi has an exceptional amount of creativity on the ball, reads the game well and is very determined. He’s a player who has developed step by step over the last few years and has consistently reached higher and higher levels." - Freiburg CEO Jochen Saier

The German-born is presently a Ghana international and has played twelve international matches for the Black Stars since making his debut in September 2021.

Kyereh was part of the Ghana team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also played a role in the 2022 World Cup qualification when the Black Stars eliminated Nigeria in the play-off in March.