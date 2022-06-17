Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to make decision on future by the end of this week

In-demand Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is set to announce his next destination at the end of the week.

The St Pauli star is on the radar of several Bundesliga sides with Werder Bremen showing serious interest in the services of the Black Stars player.

Borussia Monchengladbach and SC Freiburg have all shown interest in the player but Kyereh will weigh his options before signing a deal with any of the clubs.

The 26-year-old had a fantastic campaign in the Bundesliga II with St Pauli last season, contributing the most goals for the club. Kyereh scored 13 goals and provided 11 assist but St Pauli failed to earn promotion.

The attacking midfielder has been a key member of the Black Stars, starring in Ghana's World Cup qualification.

He is expected to make a move to the topflight before the World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh joined St Pauli from Wehen Weisbaden in 2020.