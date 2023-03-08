Ghana midfielder David Abagna Sandam reacts after scoring in Al Hilal win against Coton Sport 

Ghana midfielder David Abagna Sandam is delighted to have scored in first goal in the CAF Inter-club competition for his new team Al Hilal.

David Abagna netted his first goal in the CAF Champions League as Sudanese giants Al Hilal strolled to a 2-0 win against Coton Sport. de Garoua.

The former Real Tamale United player started for Florent Mbegue's men and just before half time slotted home after a beautiful control.

Makabi Lilepo doubled the lead for Al Hilal from the spot with seven minutes remaining.

Al Hilal climbed to top of the table after four games with Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns yet to square up.

Abagna joined Al Hilal after Ghana's exit from the Championship of African Nations earlier this year.

His compatriot Itbrahim Imoro lasted the entire duration while Abagna saw 64 minutes and was replaced by Fabrice Ngoma.

"+3 points Great Work from The Team Waited So Long for This Feeling I AM A SON OF GRACE Got Got Us All", the former RTU captain shared in a post after scoring his first goal".