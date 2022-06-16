Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori expresses gratitude after leaving Swedish side AIK

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has ended his stay with Swedish top-flight club AIK Stockholm after joining the Danish side Vejle on a permanent contract.

Ofori completed his transfer from Swedish Allsvenkan side AIK to Vejle on Wednesday after signing a two-year contract which ties to the club until 2024.

The 26-year-old was sent on a season-long loan to Vejle where he joined on January 2022 and went ahead to make 14 appearances in the Danish Superliga.

Following the decision to sign for Vejle, AIK have written to express their sadness that his second stint at the club was not what the midfielder had hoped for to revive his career.

"The time during the return to AIK did not turn out as we expected based on playing time and in the conversations that took place during the spring, the decision has emerged," said AIK sports director Henrik Jurelius.

"I wish Ebenezer all the best in his continued career."

The Ghanaian used his departure to express his gratitude to the club that supported and honed his career in Europe.

"I want to say a big thank you to the AIK family. It's been an amazing journey with this wonderful club from my first day in Sweden," the talented Ghanaian midfielder said following his departure from the Swedish club.

"AIK will forever have a special place in my heart, is hard to say goodbye but I needed a different experience somewhere for now so thank you guys and will be supporting the club everywhere I go," Ofori added.

Ahead of the 2020 season, midfielder Ebenezer Ofori returned to AIK after several seasons abroad.

But his second stay at AIK did not turn out to be what Ofori had hoped for. The playing time became less and less, and before the 2022 season he was loaned out to Vejle in Denmark.

The agreement between AIK and Vejle contained a call option for the Danish club. It has now been activated and Ofori is leaving AIK permanently.

Ebenezer Ofori played 139 competitive matches for AIK.

There were a total of 139 competitive matches for Ebenezer Ofori in the AIK shirt, of which 112 from the start, and he accounted for six goals and 13 assists in these matches.

His disciplinary decision ended with 28 yellow cards and one red card.

AIK has during Ebenezer Oforis time in the club finished in second (2021), ninth (2020), second (2016), third (2015), third (2014) and second (2013) place in the Allsvenskan so he has thus won big silver three times and small silver twice.

Ebenezer Ofori is one of seven players from Ghana who played in AIK, the others are Kwame Quansah (2003-04), Derek Boateng (2003-06), Kwame Amponsah Karikari (2011-14), Ibrahim Moro (2012-14), Patrick Kpozo (2015-17) and Enoch Kofi Adu (2018-20).