Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori stars as New York City FC beat Columbus Crew in MLS

Black Stars midfielder Ebenezer Ofori was impressive on Saturday for New York City FC as two late goals help them beat Columbus Crew in the MLS.

Jesus Medina drilled a left-footed shot from close range past Crew SC goalkeeper Zach Steffen in the 80th minute and 10 minutes later Anton Tinnerholm followed with his third finish of the season.

Ofori was in the thick of affair for the entire 90 minutes, winning the midfield battles and distributing the ball well for the forwards. The 23 year old on loan Stuttgart player out-shined compatriots, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah, who were on the losing side.

New York City FC have lost only once in their last ten games with the Bronx club left with six more home games in the 2018 campaign.

Ofori's side are now a point and a game behind leaders Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference.