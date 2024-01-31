GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo completes loan move to Radnicki Nis to save flagging season

Published on: 31 January 2024
Edmund Addo has joined Radnicki Nis in Serbia on loan.

Ghana midefielder Edmund Addo has switched to Radnicki Nis from Red Star Belgrade in Serbia for the rest of the season for more game time.

The 23-year-old spent the first of the season at Red Star where he struggled from game time.

His inactivity cost him a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which is ongoing in Ivory Coast.

Radnicki Nis are in need of quality personnel to rescue their season as they lie second-bottom on the table.

He should available for his competitive debut on 9 February 2024 against Radnicki Kragujevac in a league match.

