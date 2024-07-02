Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo joins OFK Beograd from Red Star Belgrade

Black Stars midfielder Edmund Addo has joined Serbian side OFK Beograd ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 24-year-old joins Beograd from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade on a season-long loan.

Addo just returned from a loan spell with Radnicki Nis and started pre-season with his parent club.

However, he will join his new teammates as preparations begin ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The former Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder joined Red Star Belgrade in the summer of 2023 from Spartak Subotica but struggled for game time forcing him to spend time on loan at Radnicki.

OFK Beograd will begin the season with a trip to Mladost on July 19, 2024.