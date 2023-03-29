GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo 'okay' after minor injury in AFCON qualifier against Angola

Published on: 29 March 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo is doing well after suffering a minor injury during the AFCON qualifiers match against Angola on Monday.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Serbia club Spartak Subotica, twisted his ankle while trying to take the ball from an opponent and was substituted in the 72nd minute for Majeed Ashimeru.

In a statement to Ghanasoccernet, Addo's manager Pako Sintim said, "Edmund twisted his ankle during the game against Angola but he is okay. It's not a serious injury. His club will evaluate him and decide if he can play this weekend. He feels okay."

The midfielder was impressive in both games against Angola, earning rave reviews from fans. He seems to have cemented his place in the Black Stars under new coach Chris Hughton after missing out on the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Addo joined Spartak Subotica in January of this year and has already been involved in eight domestic league matches. His form has made him a fan favourite and a key player for the Serbian club.

