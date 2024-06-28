Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo rejoins Red Star Belgrade after loan spell at Radnicki Nis

Black Stars midfielder Edmund Addo has returned to parent club Red Star Belgrade after a successful loan spell at Radnicki Nis.

The Ghana international spent the second half of last season at Radnicki, making 15 appearances in the Serbian topflight league.

Addo struggled for game time when he initially joined the Serbian giants and had to be sent on loan for the rest of the season.

However, the former Sheriff Tiraspol player rejoined his teammates at Red Star Belgrade for pre-season this week as he looks set to fight for a place in the team.

The hardworking defensive midfielder is expected to play a huge role at the club next season as Red Star seek qualification into the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The Serbian champions have lined up pre-season friendlies against Mladost Lucani, Sochi and Zenit St Petersburg.

Addo will be hoping to make the squad for the season opener against Jedinstvo on July 19, 2024.