Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo reveals ambition after Spartak Subotica move

Black Stars midfielder Edmund Addo has revealed his desire to help FK Spartak Subotica achieve their goals after completing his move to the Serbian club.

Addo signed a two-and-a-half year deal to join Subotica from Moldovan giants Sheriff Tiraspol in the winter transfer window.

The Ghana international is yet to train with the club but has been named in the squad for the trip to Antalya, Turkey to continue preparations ahead of the return of the Serbian league.

"I was received extremely well by everyone at the club and I'm glad to be here," he said after his signing.

"I haven't had a chance to train with the boys yet, but I've watched highlights from the last few games online. I think that Spartak has quality footballers, I came to help them. I know what the club's ambitions are, I hope we will create a good atmosphere and achieve our goals together," he added.

Addo spent most of the last six months on the sidelines due to injury, ruling him out of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.