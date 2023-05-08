Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo saves Spartak Subotica with late goal

Black Stars midfielder Edmund Addo was the hero for Spartak Subotica on Sunday afternoon as he climbed off the bench to salvage a point for his club against Mladost GAT in the Serbia Super Liga.

In the team's 3-0 win in their previous game against Kolubara, Addo could not feature but got the nod on Sunday despite starting from the bench.

After a scoreless first half with few chances, Mladost got the lead after repelling early dangerous attacks from their opponents in the second half. Nemanja Milic connected a cross from Jovan Mituljikic in the 57th minute to get the first goal.

Addo was later introduced to compliment his team's effort to restore parity which he did brilliantly by getting the needed goal.

In the 84th minute, the former Sheriff Tiraspor man was set up with a pass from a freekick behind the penalty area which he struck powerfully to get the equaliser.

The goal is Addo's first in 13 appearances in the Serbian Super Liga since joining the team in January.

Spartak Subotika are 12th on the table while Mladost remain bottom of the table with 28 points