Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo signs four-year-deal with Red Star Belgrade

Black Stars midfielder, Edmund Addo, has signed a four-year deal with Serbian club Crvena Zvezda from Spartak Subotica.

Addo completed his medicals this morning in Belgrade after his international duty with the Senior national team.

The 23-year-old has been on the radar of the Serbian champions dating back to his time at Sheriff Tiraspol.

He joined Spartak Subotica last January after several tussles between Sherif and Crvena Zvezda. Injuries restricted him to just 11 appearances in the league but Crvena are encouraged by his performances.

Addo joins Black Stars teammate Osman Bukari at the club. C.E.O of ArthurLegacy Sports Oliver Arthur believes the move would propel the midfielder.

"I have so much belief in the potential of Edmund Addo. His talent is not in doubt. And I think this move has come at the right," he said.

"Especially now that he's made a return to the national team. Crvena Zvezda's exploits in Europe will give him the chance to once again show the qualities he has."

By Joel Bortey