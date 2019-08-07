Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah fails Highlands Park trial

Highland Parks have opted against signing Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah following a trial.

The 28-year-old has been told to stop training with the side after failing to convince coach Owen Da Gama.

The former Ghana international remain clubless since leaving Bidvest at the end of last season.

Gyimah has been trying out at the PSL club since last month but has been told to look elsewhere alongside South African Vuyo Mere.

"My brother nothing has been said yet regarding the two players," a reliable source is quoted by KickOff.com.

"Eish it's frustrating brother. These players really want to play football and the club is telling them nothing my brother. They stopped training on Wednesday last week, and they said they were going to call them my brother, and you know what that means right?"

Gyimah made just five appearances for the Clever Boys last season after arriving from Swedish second-tier side Helsingborgs IF in January 2018.

By Patrick Akoto