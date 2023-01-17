GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu begins training with new club AJ Auxerre

Published on: 17 January 2023
Ghana international midfielder Elisha Owusu has started training at new club AJ Auxerre after completing his move on Monday from Belgian side KAA Gent.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder joined his new teammates to train for the first time on Tuesday morning as they prepare to face Chamois Niort in Coupe de France.

Owusu returns to France after three years in Belgium, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the former Ligue 1 champions.

He is expected to add his rich experience to the club battling for survival in Ligue 1 this season.

The France-born player made 15 appearances in all competitions for Gent since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

Owusu made 126 appearances for Gent across the seasons he spent at the club. He was named in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Owusu becomes a teammate to compatriot Gideon Mensah.

