Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu extends contract with AJ Auxerre until 2027

Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu has extended his contract with AJ Auxerre through 2027 after playing a crucial role in helping the club regain promotion to the French Ligue 1.

Despite Auxerre's relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season, Owusu's outstanding performances were pivotal in the team's successful campaign in Ligue 2. His contributions culminated in Auxerre clinching the Ligue 2 trophy and securing promotion back to the top flight for the 2024/25 season.

"Great news for AJA: Elisha Owusu has extended his contract until June 2027! Our vice-captain, a great architect of the rise to Ligue 1 with 33 matches played and an unforgettable goal to secure victory in the derby against Troyes (2-1), therefore links his future with that of the club."

Owusu joined Auxerre in January 2023 but was unfortunately sidelined with a serious injury, preventing him from playing in Ligue 1 initially. However, his determination and positive attitude saw him make a strong comeback, contributing significantly to the team's promotion campaign. His performances also earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team for the last African Cup of Nations, where he played alongside his teammate Gideon Mensah.

The midfielder's influence at Auxerre has been significant, with the club highlighting his role as vice-captain for the upcoming season. "This contract extension is therefore a strong symbol of the club's ambition to perform at the highest level, and the entire AJA is delighted that the adventure with Elisha continues," read the official statement from AJ Auxerre.

Owusu's extended stay with Auxerre signifies the club's commitment to maintaining strong performances in Ligue 1. As a regular figure in the Ghana national team, Owusu's continued presence is expected to bolster Auxerre's ambitions and provide the team with the leadership and skill necessary to compete at the highest level.