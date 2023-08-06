AJ Auxerre secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Valenciennes in the French Ligue 2, with Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu playing a key role.

The match saw Owusu provide an assist in the 18th minute, setting up Ousmane Camara's opening goal.

Despite Valenciennes equalising, Camara struck again in the 61st minute, and Gauthier Hein's double in the 70th and 79th minutes sealed the win for Auxerre.

Owusu completed the full 90 minutes, while fellow Ghanaian Gideon Mensah also featured, playing 51 minutes.

The result underlines Auxerre's strong performance and highlights Owusu's significant contribution.

Owusu's impactful performance and instrumental assist played a significant role in AJ Auxerre's impressive triumph.

The team's collective efforts showcased their determination and skill, solidifying their dominance on the pitch.

With this convincing victory, AJ Auxerre's campaign in the French Ligue 2 gains momentum, and fans eagerly anticipate more standout performances from their dynamic players in the matches to come.